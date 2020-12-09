Archie Perkins ultimatum stuns interstate clubs, Hawthorn, Essendon, North Melbourne interested

Draft prospect Archie Perkins has stunned a number of interstate clubs by declaring that he does not want to be picked by a club based outside of Victoria.

The Victorian native, who played at Brighton Grammar and the Sandringham Dragons is projected to go inside the top 15 picks, but has seen his stock dramatically rise in recent weeks.

Perkins has the attributes of the modern day big-bodied midfiedler that clubs crave, and has attracted interest from Hawthorn, Essendon and North Melbourne, all of whom have picks inside the top 10.

Speaking to SEN on Wednesday, Perkins confirmed rumours of his ultimatum to interstate clubs.

Archie Perkins is believed to have had a promise from a Victorian team inside the top 10 of the draft (Getty)

“Yes, I have. I hope they take that on board,” Perkins said when asked of his request.

“I get that they’re doing what’s in the best interests of their footy club, but I just think personally that I’m not ready for that in this stage of my life.

“I feel like it would impact me too much and I don’t think it would be in their best interests as a footy club to have me there because I wouldn’t be 100 per cent with it, and couldn’t really commit myself 100 per cent as opposed to staying here.

“I would be ready to go and fully committed. I just don’t think I’m ready for that and I wanted to be honest about it.”

Perkins’ candid admission has caused a stir in the AFL world, with many arguing both for and against the talented midfielder.