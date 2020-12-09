Apple’s Fitness Technologies Director Jay Blahnik Talks Fitness+ Ahead of Launch

Apple Fitness+ is set to launch on December 14, and ahead of its debut, Apple’s senior director of fitness technologies Jay Blahnik did an interview with WSJ. Magazine to answer some questions about Apple’s newest streaming service.



Though now is an excellent time for a home workout program, Apple has been developing Fitness+ for more than five years. Apple has recruited a total of 21 trainers after an “intensive search” where “no gym was too gritty to visit.” Fitness+ syncs the Apple Watch to the Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone so you can see progress, including relative to others. “Metrics is motivation,” said Blahnik of the feature.

The metrics react to the things the trainer says and the things that you do. We believe that makes it much more immersive than simply following content that’s available anywhere else.

Apple Fitness+ has a robust recommendation engine to suggest workouts to people. “We always say: it shouldn’t take 20 minutes to find a 20 minute workout,” said Blahnik. Fitness+ suggestions will work based on the workouts that you’ve done, with some gentle encouragement to try other workout types.

The service is meant to be “equipment agnostic.” Many of the workouts can be done with no equipment, and others, such as cycling, will work with existing equipment from many brands. It’s also designed for users of all levels.

We love the fact that [Fitness+] is integrated with Apple Watch. It’s really inclusive. We put music at the center to motivate a wide variety of people. We’ve made it really easy to find your next workout, whether you’re a beginner or not, and allowed you to use it across all your screens. We treat all areas that we get engaged with as marathons, not sprints.

Apple Fitness+ will come with a three month free trial for anyone who purchased an Apple Watch Series 6, Series 3, or SE after the September 15 launch of those devices. The service will be accessible through the Fitness app on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌.