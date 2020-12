Apple Announces AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Priced at $549

Apple today introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, with key features including high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. Priced at $549, the headphones can be ordered starting today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning December 15. AirPods Max come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky…