Apple Renews ‘For All Mankind’ for a Third Season

Prior to the release of the second season of “For All Mankind,” Apple today announced that it has already renewed the series for a third season. Season 2 of the show is set to premiere on Friday, February 19, 2021.



“For All Mankind” has proven to be one of Apple’s more popular Apple TV+ shows. It explores what might have happened if the global space race had never ended in an alternate history where the USSR beats the United States to the moon. The story is told through the lives of NASA astronauts and their families, who are at the center of extraordinary events.

Filming on season two resumed back in August after it was put on hold earlier this year. At that time, there were two episodes left for the cast to shoot.

Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

There are 10 episodes of the show in the second season and there are several new cast members including Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Casey W. Johnson, who will join the season one cast that includes Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, and Jodi Balfour.