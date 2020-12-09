Any consumer product that has a social component baked in has fundamental and asymmetric advantages over competing non-social products in that category (D'Arcy Coolican/Andreessen Horowitz)

D’Arcy Coolican / Andreessen Horowitz:
Any consumer product that has a social component baked in has fundamental and asymmetric advantages over competing non-social products in that category — Social Strikes Back is a series exploring the next generation of social networks and how they’re shaping the future of consumer tech.
