Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst Ink Deal to Return, Tobey Maguire’s In Talks

Besides past Peter Parkers, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy are also expected to return in the Tom Holland-starring pic.

At this point, it’s not so secret that some familiar faces from past “Spider-Man” franchises would make appearance in the upcoming “Spider-Man 3”. While nothing has been confirmed, it’s now reported that Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst have sealed the deal to return for the Marve/Sony pic.

Garfield portrayed Peter Parker a.k.a. the web-crawler in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its 2014 sequel. As for Dunst, she played Peter’s love interest Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy. Both actors are reportedly set to reprise their respective role.

According to Collider, while Maguire has also been rumored to be part of the supposedly multiverse storyline, the actor is still in talks to return as her own version of Peter Parker. Meanwhile, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are allegedly said to have sealed the deal to return as Doctor Octopus and Electro respectively.

The site additionally reports that the movie may add Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in “The Amazing Spider-Man” films, if her pregnancy allows.

“Spider-Man 3” is said to feature Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange, which would allow the multiverse storyline. He reportedly would fill in a mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark/Iron Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury in “Spider-Man: Far From Home“.

According to FandomWire, the upcoming movie would feature “all three Spider-Men tackling many of their villains from the past, as well as new ones.” Besides Electro and Doctor Octopus, the “villains from the past” reportedly also include Venom (Tom Hardy), Vincent D’Onofrio‘s Kingpin and Green Goblin. We Got This Covered additionally reported that Kraven the Hunter and Scorpion would be added to the mix.

Zendaya Coleman and Jacob Batalon are tapped to return for the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel, which is set for December 17, 2021 release. Jon Watts is back as the helmer.