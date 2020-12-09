Amanda Knox Speaks Out After Meredith Kercher’s Murderer Is Freed

Amanda Knox is speaking out after Rudy Guede, the man who was convicted of the 2007 killing of her study abroad roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy, was released from prison.

In a blog post, which she also recorded as a bonus episode of her podcast Labyrinths, Knox stated that although the “evidence of Guede’s guilt is overwhelming, as is the lack of evidence implicating any other suspect,” he still has not “faced appropriate consequences” for his “horrific crime.”

She pointed out that Guede, who was convicted of sexual assault and conspiracy to commit murder, was sentenced to just 16 years in prison, and was granted day release after 10 years. Three years later, he will now serve the rest of his sentence outside prison.

“And, of course, Guede’s name is not the one associated with his atrocity,” Knox shared. “Few people even know his name. Instead, they know mine. The only reason most people know I exist is because of what he did.”

Knox and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted of killing Kercher in 2009 and served four years in the Italian prison system. Guede was convicted of Kercher’s murder in a separate trial in 2008. His DNA was the only one found at the crime scene.