AFL news, Warwick Capper rushed to hospital after appendix bursts

AFL great Warwick Capper has been rushed to hospital after his appendix burst.

The 56-year-old former Swans star’s “body went into shock” after he fell cripplingly ill at his home in Balwyn North, Melbourne.

Capper told the Herald Sun he thought he had come down with food poisoning when he suffered severe pain, prompting him to consult his next-door neighbour who is a doctor.

He was subsequently rushed to Box Hill Hospital emergency department.

“I’m still feeling pretty bad,” Capper told the Herald Sun.

“It was excruciating pain. My appendix was perforated, so it was 20 times worse. My body went into shock. It was pretty scary, but I made it through.

“You can die from it because septicaemia gets into your bloodstream.”

It is understood Capper had been in pain for some time but assumed his symptoms would “go away” on their own. His appendix later ruptured.

Capper is expected to remain in hospital for 10 days so doctors can monitor his symptoms.

Capper enjoyed a dazzling AFL and VFL career between his time at the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Bears.

The full-forward kicked 388 goals over a 124-game career, with a peak of 103 goals in 1987 alone.

Capper was also famed for his spectacular marks which earned him Mark of the Year in the same year.