A Simpler Time: When Peloton Wife Was Our Biggest Concern

Hunter added that he felt he was being unfairly associated with the content of the ad itself. “People have to remember I’m the actor, this isn’t who I am,” he continued. “I’m a totally different person in real life. And you know, I’m a teacher. I teach children…My face is now the face of the patriarchy. It’s so whoa, hold on a minute…slow your roll. That’s not who I am. You have to differentiate the actor from the role and from the person.”

Ultimately, it was Hunter who got the last laugh when, on Christmas Day, he revealed that he gifted girlfriend Cassidy Baras—what else?—a Peloton bike. “Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time…. Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend,” he wrote on Instagram alongside photo of the couple posing with bike, before adding, “(pls don’t leave me.)”

You know, just in case.

Sadly, that’s exactly what happened. As Hunter told E! News one year later, “I’m unfortunately not with my girlfriend anymore, but she does have the Peloton and surely uses it! When I got it for her she was so stoked and used it a lot. Hopefully she didn’t dump the bike when she dumped me.”

He continued, “You most certainly can alert the world that @pelotonhusband is available, and should probably get a name change. The husband name might not be working.”

The Peloton curse strikes again.