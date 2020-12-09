A look at Facebook's plans to monetize WhatsApp, which makes virtually no money at present, by facilitating business transactions, a shift away from ads (Kurt Wagner/Bloomberg)

Kurt Wagner / Bloomberg:
A look at Facebook’s plans to monetize WhatsApp, which makes virtually no money at present, by facilitating business transactions, a shift away from ads — On the final day of November, Facebook Inc. announced it had bought a customer service software startup most people had never heard of …
