Your Wednesday Briefing

Britain starts rolling out Pfizer’s vaccine

The National Health Service delivered its first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making Britons the first in the world to receive a clinically authorized, fully tested vaccine.

British regulators leapt ahead of their American counterparts, who are expected to approve the vaccine as early as this week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “amazing to see the vaccine but we can’t afford to relax now.” Hundreds of people are still dying in Britain each day from the virus.

The first 800,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were transported to Britain in recent days, and 50 hospitals will administer them to doctors and nurses, certain people aged 80 and over, and nursing home workers.

Quotable: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Margaret Keenan, 90, who got the first shot. “It means I can finally look forward to spending with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.”