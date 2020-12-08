You can now share in-app purchases and subscriptions with iCloud Family Sharing

After announcing the feature was coming way back at WWDC 2020, Apple has finally rolled out the ability to share in-app purchases and subscriptions through iCloud Family Sharing with iOS 14/iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.
To be clear, it was already possible to share purchases with family members, including apps, music, movies and an Apple Music subscription. This latest update only applies to in-app purchases and subscriptions.
However, developers need to enable in-app purchase sharing within their apps through Apple’s App Store Connect Portal, according to Mac and iOS developer Steve Harris.
App developer PSA: it is now possible to enable Family Sharing for IAPs and subscriptions, but you have to turn that on in App Store Connect. For subscriptions, it’s under the duration… pic.twitter.com/Hj3NBRN3L0
— Steve Harris (@steveharris) December 3, 2020
While a relatively minor change, if several family members play a specific game or subscribing to an app, this shift could save you a bit of money depending on what apps you use.
That said, it’s unclear how many developers will support in-app purchase and subscription Family Sharing given it could potentially result in a loss of at least some revenue.
Source: @steveharris Via: The Verge