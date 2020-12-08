WorldRemit Launches Holiday Season Promotion to Help Filipino Beneficiaries Build a Dream Business

Article content continued

Each Grainsmart franchise business package includes:

60 sacks (25 kg each) of rice

A digital weighing scale

A tablet that’s fully set up for a bills payment centre account

Business signage, marketing collateral, and other business paraphernalia

An online training and mentorship program – to provide guidance for setting up the business for success

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected people’s livelihoods. The onslaught of Super Typhoon Goni and Typhoon Vamco has magnified this in the Philippines, displacing thousands, devastating homes and destroying businesses.

Winners will be announced on the WorldRemit Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WorldRemit/).

For more details visit www.worldremit.com/pangkabuhayan.

