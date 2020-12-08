World governments agree on importance of crypto regulation at G-7 meeting By Cointelegraph

World governments agree on importance of crypto regulation at G-7 meeting
Digital-asset regulation has been a hot topic in 2020 and shows no signs of cooling. A recent G-7 meeting concluded that the sector faces an ongoing need for regulation.
In addition to talking about COVID-19 and economic issues, the group “also discussed ongoing responses to the evolving landscape of crypto assets and other digital assets and national authorities’ work to prevent their use for malign purposes and illicit activities,” according to a public statement from the United States Department of the Treasury on Monday:
