Woman blasted for ‘hanging baby from bar stool’ while drinking in pub

A woman has been slammed for appearing to hang a baby from a bar stool while she continues to drink.

The shocking picture seems to show a tiny baby in a carrier hooked over a bar stool while a woman sits in the seat chatting to another woman at the bar.

The picture was shared by a Reddit user however it is not known if the picture is genuine or a set up or if either woman is the baby’s mother.





Some social media users seemed to think the ‘baby’ was actually a doll.

Some Reddit users hit out at the dangers of the picture is real.

One said: “It’s meant to be around someone’s arms, so I feel like the harness could slip off of the chair.”





Another added: “I don’t even do that with my purse.”





However some joked maybe the woman in the bar stool wasn’t to blame, adding: “How do you know that it’s her baby? Maybe the last customer left it there by mistake.”

And others didn’t see the problem because the baby looks happy enough.

One said: “Honestly baby looks fine with it. Just layin’ back like what up’.”