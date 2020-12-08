Why Kevin Hart Called New Celeb Game Face Episode “Comedy Gold”

5. An Unexpected Ending

Congratulations, tWitch and Allison.

The married couple proved they were a dynamic duo as they were crowned the winners. In typical Celebrity Game Face fashion, tWitch and Allison were sent the Hart of a Champion trophy.

However, Anthony didn’t agree with the final outcome of the episode and drove with his mom to tWitch and Allison’s house to “get what’s mine.”

tWitch remarked in surprise, “This fool really came to the house.”

Upon entering the famed dancers’ home, Anthony and Doris took possession of the trophy.

Anthony’s mother declared, “Kevin is mine!”

As for Anthony, he told the camera, “I’m snatching babies…I got the trophy…Run, mama. Run!”

This moment had Kevin declaring the episode as “comedy gold.”

You can say that again!