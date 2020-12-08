Why Disney’s transition from TV channels to streaming services looks bumpy and financially uncertain

Article content continued

Cannibalizing ESPN would only worsen the situation at shrinking cable channels such as A,amp;E, which is jointly owned by Disney and Hearst. In 2019, bankers worked up options for Disney to sell A,amp;E networks and Freeform, an entertainment channel for young adults, according to people familiar with the matter.

The effort did not advance and cable has only deteriorated further. The networks are now declining assets that would be difficult to divest, according to industry bankers.

Instead, Nat Geo was integrated into Disney Plus and FX, a more edgy entertainment channel, was given a digital “lifeboat” through Hulu. Disney has shut down the Disney Channel in the U.K. and is wringing money out of A,amp;E by selling licensing rights to Discovery for its upcoming streaming service.

But while in secular decline, these channels bring in a significant amount of money. For the year to October 3, Disney made US$6 billion in operating income from its cable channels.

In Iger’s view, Disney’s biggest problem is cash. This is the first time he has had to run the company with constrained capital, he has told associates in recent months, as revenues from theme parks and cinemas have evaporated.

Disney on Thursday cut about 100 employees at its TV and film divisions, including several veteran ABC executives, according to reports — the latest round of job losses as the company restructures itself for a streaming world.

With leadership focused on protecting Disney’s balance sheet, and armed with a shiny object to please Wall Street with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus have become less of a priority.