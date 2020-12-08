White Sox acquire starter Lance Lynn in trade with Rangers

The White Sox were one of the surprise breakout teams last season, earning a playoff spot while going 35-25 over the shortened season. Chicago is hoping to improve its roster heading into the 2021 season and has added some valuable starting pitching, acquiring Lance Lynn via a trade with the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Dane Dunning and a young prospect to be named later, reportedly a second pitcher.

The 33-year-old has been a solid pitcher over his lengthy career, finishing in the top sox during both of his seasons with the Rangers. In 13 starts last season, he went 6-3 while posting a 3.32 ERA. Lynn becomes a valuable third starter for the White Sox pitching rotation, as Chicago lacked a real option behind starting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel.

Lynn also comes as a bargain for the White Sox, as he is set to earn just $9.33 million this upcoming season. Though there is a bit of risk for Chicago, as this is the last year of his contract. But even one year of Lynn could provide enough improvement for the White Sox to make a run in the playoffs.

For the Rangers, who finished with the worst record in the AL last season, they get a chance to ship off a veteran pitcher while adding at least one young pitching prospect who could prove valuable for the team in the long run. Dunning, 25, started seven games for the White Sox last season, winning two games while posting a 3.97 ERA.