Where To Buy The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II

The collection drops today at 12 PM ET.

In the likely case the limited-edition styles sell out online, there’s still hope! Posty and Crocs will be surprising 5,000 fans with giveaways in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Salt Lake City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Paris and Berlin.

“Giving away 5,000 pairs of shoes is how I’m saying ‘thank you’ to my fans,” the “Sunflower” singer revealed. “Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before and I’m excited about what we came up with this time around. Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember.”

