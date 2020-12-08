What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Tuesday night football game

There are many things that can sum up 2020, but maybe one is this: Week 13 will feature the second Tuesday night NFL game of the year.

The Ravens and Cowboys were originally slated to play on Thursday Night Football to start Week 13, but they’ll instead finish the week on the following Tuesday. Baltimore’s COVID-19 outbreak impacted their Week 12 game against the Steelers and resulted in this pushed-back game for Week 13, as well.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL games live with fuboTV

The Ravens will be up against the back end of their positive coronavirus tests and league-mandated quarantines heading into Tuesday night. Lamar Jackson will technically be available to return, but he’d be doing so on limited work with the team before the game.

Below is more about the start times for the rare Tuesday night game in Week 13, plus everything you need to know to watch Ravens vs. Cowboys on Fox and NFL Network.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 8

: Tuesday, Dec. 8 Matchup : Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens

: Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens Location : M,amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M,amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Start time: 8:05 p.m. ET

How’s this for a weird start time? An 8:05 p.m. ET opening sounds more like a baseball first pitch than an NFL kickoff, but it’s the way it’s going for Week 13 between the Cowboys and Ravens. That should wrap the game up by 11 p.m. ET or shortly after.

The Ravens will return home after playing in Pittsburgh in Week 12, while the Cowboys are coming off a home defeat on Thanksgiving by Washington before hitting the road.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Ravens on tonight?

Since this game was originally scheduled for the Thursday Night Football treatment, it’ll still get the simulcast on Fox and NFL Network (along with streaming on Amazon Prime Video).

The broadcast crew will be Fox’s top group, including Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink.

NFL live stream for Tuesday night football

Cowboys at Ravens will be available for streaming on Fox Sports Go, the digital arm of the Fox network. That can be accessed if you have Fox available on your home television.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options available to watch Tuesday’s game. Below is the list.