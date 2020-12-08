What time are the NFL games tonight? TV schedule, channels for Monday night football Week 13 doubleheader

COVID-19 did a number on the NFL schedule again for Week 13, and that means two Monday night football games.

There’ll be the regularly scheduled “Monday Night Football” contest on ESPN between the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. That’s the nightcap at 8:15 p.m. ET, and it’s also being played in Arizona, again due to COVID-19 reasons. Washington at Pittsburgh takes place earlier Monday on Fox in a game pushed back a day due to coronavirus schedule changes that happened in Week 12, necessitating extra rest for the Steelers.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL games live with fuboTV

There’ll be a lot on the line Monday night. The 49ers are trying to get back into the NFC playoff picture. The Bills are hoping to win the AFC East for the first time in a long time. The Washington Football Team still has a chance in the NFC East, while the Steelers are battling the Chiefs for the AFC’s top seed. And best of all, there’s six-plus hours of football to watch on a Monday night.

Below is more about the start times for the Monday night games in Week 13, plus everything you need to know to watch Steelers vs. Washington on Fox and 49ers vs. Bills on ESPN.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Game 1

Date : Monday, Dec. 7

: Monday, Dec. 7 Matchup : Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers

: Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers Location : Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Game 2

Date: Monday, Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 7 Matchup: Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Bills-49ers game was the originally scheduled “Monday Night Football” contest. It’ll be broadcast on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET as the 49ers try to get back in the NFC West picture. San Francisco couldn’t play at home due to new Santa Clara County rules, so the game will take place at the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Pittsburgh-Washington game is serving as the undercard for Monday night action. It was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but after the Steelers’ Week 12 game against the Ravens was moved three times due to a Baltimore COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL shifted Pittsburgh’s game in Week 13 back a day.

Washington gets to play on national TV for the second-straight game after beating Dallas on Thanksgiving.

MORE: Why some NFL fans can’t watch Steelers vs. Washington

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

Steelers vs. Washington

Fox was originally scheduled to broadcast this game Sunday afternoon, so it retains the rights with the game moved to Monday. Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston are scheduled to call the game at 5 p.m. ET.

The Fox network should be available in homes across the United States. You can find what channel number your local Fox station is here.

49ers vs. Bills

ESPN reportedly is trying to negotiate a better TV rights deal with the NFL to negotiate more games in the future, but in 2020, the network’s only package of NFL games is the complete slate of Monday night games. The network will broadcast all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 on its flagship ESPN channel.

ESPN is available on most cable systems in the United States. The network also is available via satellite providers DirecTV (Channel 206) and Dish Network (Channel 140) as well as IPTV providers AT,amp;T U-verse (Channel 602 for SD; Channel 1602 for HD), Verizon Fios (Channel 70 for SD; Channel 570 for HD) and Google Fiber (Channel 21).

ESPN has a new lineup of commentators for its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2020 after moving on from last year’s broadcast booth duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call all Monday night games for ESPN this season. Lisa Salters is still the network’s sideline reporter.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

In regards to Buffalo at San Francisco: Because all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast on ESPN, they are available to stream live on all of the network’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This should be the streaming preference for anybody who has a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

The Pittsburgh-Washington game will naturally not be available via the ESPN streaming service. The rest of the streaming options for Steelers-WFT apply. In addition, Washington at Pittsburgh can be streamed on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Sports Go.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options available to watch “Monday Night Football.” Below is the list.

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule

The official “Monday Night Football” schedule continues to include 17 games for this season, although more games than that are being played now on Monday nights due to COVID-19’s impact on the NFL schedule.

Below is the complete schedule of Monday night games this year.