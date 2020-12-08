What channel is 49ers vs. Bills on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 13

Don’t count out San Francisco just yet on “Monday Night Football” with the 49ers still in the playoff mix and Buffalo coming to town.

The 49ers (5-6) are just a game behind Arizona for the final NFC Wild Card spot, although the Cardinals already have a head-to-head victory over San Francisco. While the 49ers are technically the home team, their game against the Bills and next week against Washington will be held in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az., as Santa Clara County, home to San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium, temporarily banned all sports for three weeks.

Buffalo (8-3) appears well on its way to winning a division title for the first time since 1995. It hang on for a win against the Chargers in Week 12, despite Justin Herbert’s best efforts completing a Hail Mary at the end of the game. The offseason acquisition of receiver Stefon Diggs has yielded dividends, as the former Viking ranks sixth among receivers with 945 yards and the Josh Allen-led passing attack ranks seventh in the NFL.

This is technically each team’s only appearance on “Monday Night Football” this year, but the Bills played a game on Monday afternoon in Week 6 against the Chiefs due to a COVID-related postponement.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 49ers vs. Bills game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full “Monday Night Football” schedule.

What channel is 49ers vs. Bills on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers vs. Bills on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

49ers vs. Bills start time

Date: Monday, Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 7 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

​49ers vs. Bills starts at the normal “Monday Night Football” time but is not the only game on Monday. Washington at Steelers precedes this game, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Fox.

