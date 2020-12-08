Wendy Williams’ Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother’s Death

WENN/Instar

While the talk show host said her mother and best friend Shirley Williams ‘passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,’ her brother Thomas says it happened not too long time ago.

Wendy Williams may not be completely honest about her mother Shirley Williams’ death. While she went into detail about her bond with her late mother on her talk show, her brother Thomas Williams has appeared to dispute her claim about the timeline of the family tragedy.

Thomas brought up his mother’s death on Instagram Live on Tuesday, December 8 as he addressed his sudden lack of social media activity recently and what has been going through in his family. “It’s quiet for a while,” he said while driving in the video. He then revealed that his and Wendy’s “mom passed away last Sunday (December 6),” instead of “many, many, many, many weeks ago” as Wendy previously said.

“It’s a family thing. We’ve been moving through,” Thomas continued, before speaking of his sister, “Now you can see what Wendy has been going through.” Normalizing his sister despite her celebrity status, he said, “It’s life. She may be a celebrity. She may be on stage. She’s a child of somebody’s as well. She’s a sister. She’s an aunt. She’s a mother. And it’s all laid out on stage.”

News of Shirley’s passing first broke over the weekend after a journalist named Courtney Brown, who said her grandmother and Shirley were best friends for 83 years, wrote on Instagram, “One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away…Mrs. Shirley Williams.”

She sang praise for the late Shirley, “Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny’s 100th birthday. Mr and Mrs Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals.” She added in the now-deleted post, “May she rest peacefully and prayers to @wendyshow and the entire family.”

Another posted on Facebook, “I don’t know how to say this.. Heaven gained another angel. Unfortunately, Mrs. Shirley has passed away. She will definitely be missed and was one of a kind lady. Please pray for Wendy and her family during a difficult time. Please respect family privacy.”

Wendy then confirmed the sad news on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Monday, December 7. “She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love,” she addressed Shirley’s passing. “She didn’t suffer, not one bit, thank goodness.”

The 56-year-old went on to gush about her close relationship with her late mother, “Our relationship was like that of two teenage girls. If I could pick an age, 17… My relationship with my mother, right up until the end, was so girly and so ridiculously giggly.”

“Sometimes we’d be on the phone for so long that’d we’d literally fall asleep with the phones [at our ears],” she said while holding back tears. “So, gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have. I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years.”