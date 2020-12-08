Vogel: LeBron, AD likely out for Lakers preseason opener

The Los Angeles Lakers begin the defense of their NBA title by opening the preseason versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Tuesday that fans shouldn’t expect to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court.

“We haven’t made that decision yet, but I will say it’s probably unlikely that they play,” Vogel explained when discussing the two superstars, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

As McMenamin noted, the upcoming Lakers-Clippers showdown is occurring just 61 days after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship in the closing series of the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

“I just want to make sure I’m good to go,” Davis added. “I don’t want to rush into anything. We’ve seen, unfortunately, how football went with no preseason, shorter season, and a lot of injuries happen. You don’t kind of want that same thing. So I’m going build up the right way. Coach has been doing a great job of doing that with our team, building up the right way.”

The Lakers have four exhibition games scheduled between Dec. 11-18 and then start the regular season against the Clippers on Dec. 22.