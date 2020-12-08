Verizon has the worst 5G speeds according to T-Mobile

Mobile networks need plenty of spectrum to work and so far, 5G just hasn’t had much available. At least, not as much as LTE currently has. While T-Mobile and AT,amp;T have been able to deploy coverage on dedicated low-band spectrum, speeds haven’t exactly been impressive compared to the more mature LTE networks. Still, according to T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray this approach allows T-Mobile to build a 5G network without disrupting speeds on LTE while delivering great speed and coverage.

Verizon on the other hand is using DSS for all of its nationwide 5G network. This is separate from the Ultra Wideband network Verizon has deployed in several cities. Performance on the Ultra Wideband network is very fast with optimal speeds over 1Gbps which is closer to fast Wi-Fi than LTE. Like Wi-Fi though, Ultra Wideband has extremely limited coverage. Verizon’s DSS network shares its large pool of LTE spectrum with 5G devices and, as T-Mobile points out, has led to Verizon’s 5G speeds taking a nosedive to become the lowest median 5G speeds in the country.