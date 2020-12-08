UK PM Johnson says a moment may come when its game over on Brexit By

© . Britain’s PM Johnson attends a news conference in London
LONDON () – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there might come a moment when London would have to acknowledge that it was time to go for a no-deal Brexit and abandon talks.
Asked if he would try to do a deal right up until the wire, Johnson said: “Yeah of course.”
“We’re always hopeful but you know there may come a moment when we have to acknowledge that its time to draw stumps and that’s just the way it is,” said Johnson, referring to a cricketing term for the end of play.
“We will prosper mightily under any version and if we have to go for an Australian solution then that’s fine too.”
