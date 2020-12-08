Uber sells cash-burning self-driving unit to Aurora to focus on turning a profit

Article content continued

“It works well for both of us,” said Aurora CEO Chris Urmson. “We’re excited to have them team with us, and we’re excited to have Dara join our board.”

Aurora’s co-founders have a deep history in the self-driving industry. Urmson previously led Google’s self-driving team, which became Waymo. Chief Product Officer Sterling Anderson directed Tesla Inc.’s autopilot efforts. And Chief Technology Officer Drew Bagnell, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University, was part of the 2015 academic exodus that formed the Uber’s ATG team. Bagnell left ATG to co-found Aurora.

Aurora earlier this summer expanded testing on public roads from California and Pennsylvania to include Texas with an initial focus on completing long-haul, commercial trips instead of the more complicated urban manoeuvres where there are more variables and opportunities for failure.

Having raised US$765 million from investors including Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, T. Rowe Price and Hyundai Motor Co., Aurora was valued at more than US$3 billion last year, according to research firm PitchBook. Amazon.com Inc., which purchased its own self-driving startup, Zoox, earlier this year, is also an investor.

Aurora has roughly 600 employees, while Uber’s ATG group has about 1,200 employees, many of them based in Pittsburgh, long an epicentre of robotics thanks to Carnegie Mellon University.

Khosrowshahi had sold about 14 per cent of ATG to partners SoftBank, Toyota Motor Corp. and Denso Corp. for US$1 billion in 2019, but the unit was burning roughly US$500 million a year and was set to exhaust funds by the end of next year, people familiar told Bloomberg this fall.

Even after combining forces, Aurora and ATG face stiff competition from more developed and better funded rivals. Waymo, which has logged tens of millions of miles in more than two dozen cities, announced earlier this year it had raised money from auto manufacturers and private equity groups to expand to new locations.

TechCruch earlier reported that Aurora and Uber were discussing a deal.

