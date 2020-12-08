U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37% By .com

© . U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%



.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.37%, while the index climbed 0.29%, and the index gained 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.39% or 1.27 points to trade at 54.48 at the close. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) added 1.66% or 2.47 points to end at 151.44 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.20% or 1.61 points to 135.51 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.87% or 0.37 points to trade at 42.06 at the close. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.58% or 1.52 points to end at 261.12 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 0.40% or 0.50 points to 123.44.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Equifax Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.17% to 184.79, Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which was up 5.69% to settle at 30.45 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 5.66% to close at 28.00.

The worst performers were H,amp;R Block Inc (NYSE:) which was down 7.88% to 16.30 in late trade, Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which lost 6.12% to settle at 76.10 and AutoZone Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.35% to 1095.22 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Curis Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 347.22% to 6.440, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 71.10% to settle at 2.96 and IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 60.41% to close at 116.97.

The worst performers were Codiak BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.54% to 16.07 in late trade, Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.45% to settle at 2.36 and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.13% to 100.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1868 to 1216 and 85 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1757 rose and 1220 declined, while 83 ended unchanged.

Shares in Equifax Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 8.17% or 13.96 to 184.79. Shares in Curis Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 347.22% or 5.000 to 6.440. Shares in Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 19.45% or 0.57 to 2.36. Shares in IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 60.41% or 44.05 to 116.97.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 2.86% to 20.69.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.44% or 8.25 to $1874.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.28% or 0.13 to hit $45.63 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract rose 0.20% or 0.10 to trade at $48.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.05% to 1.2102, while USD/JPY rose 0.11% to 104.17.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 90.983.