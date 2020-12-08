U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%

.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.37%, while the index climbed 0.29%, and the index gained 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.39% or 1.27 points to trade at 54.48 at the close. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) added 1.66% or 2.47 points to end at 151.44 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.20% or 1.61 points to 135.51 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.87% or 0.37 points to trade at 42.06 at the close. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.58% or 1.52 points to end at 261.12 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 0.40% or 0.50 points to 123.44.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Equifax Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.17% to 184.79, Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which was up 5.69% to settle at 30.45 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 5.66% to close at 28.00.

The worst performers were H,amp;R Block Inc (NYSE:) which was down 7.88% to 16.30 in late trade, Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which lost 6.12% to settle at 76.10 and AutoZone Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.35% to 1095.22 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Curis Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 347.22% to 6.440, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 71.10% to settle at 2.96 and IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 60.41% to close at 116.97.

The worst performers were Codiak BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.54% to 16.07 in late trade, Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.45% to settle at 2.36 and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.13% to 100.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1868 to 1216 and 85 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1757 rose and 1220 declined, while 83 ended unchanged.

Shares in Equifax Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 8.17% or 13.96 to 184.79. Shares in Curis Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 347.22% or 5.000 to 6.440. Shares in Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 19.45% or 0.57 to 2.36. Shares in IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 60.41% or 44.05 to 116.97.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 2.86% to 20.69.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.44% or 8.25 to $1874.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.28% or 0.13 to hit $45.63 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract rose 0.20% or 0.10 to trade at $48.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.05% to 1.2102, while USD/JPY rose 0.11% to 104.17.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 90.983.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR