Tulsa-Cincinnati game canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The American Athletic Conference announced that the game between no. 7 Cincinnati and no. 24 Tulsa has been canceled due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak for the Bearcats.

This is the second game that has been canceled for Cincinnati, as its game against Temple scheduled for Nov. 28 was also called off due to both teams having COVID-19 cases. The team has not played a game since its win against UCF on Nov. 21. Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said the team has had “very few symptomatic cases” and that “those who did show symptoms appear to be doing well.”

“This week, we began a slow, measured return to activities, fully aware of the importance of monitoring our student-athletes who are returning after time away from practice,” Cunningham said in a statement. “If we are selected to host the AAC Championship game on Dec. 19, we have requested a variance with the state of Ohio to allow a limited number of fans in the stadium. We look forward to continuing our season on Saturday, Dec. 19.”

The Cincinnati-Tulsa game was scheduled for Dec. 12, but the two will still have the chance to face off in the AAC Championship Game is currently scheduled for Dec. 19. Both teams will finish with 6-0 conference records for the season and with no head-to-head matchup, the site of the Championship Game will be decided by whichever team is ranked higher in the College Football Playoff Rankings, which are set to be released Tuesday.