Time is an asset class more people are coming to appreciate right now

We also think investors will want to have access to more than just off-the-shelf investment products. For example, structured notes with built-in downside protection are growing rapidly given the demand by those seeking risk-managed, alternative sources of income. Passive strategies are also popular as a means of replicating active-manager styles and strategies at a fraction of the cost.

Finally, having a financial plan helps not only in reducing anxiety, but also allows you to check in on your entire financial picture. This includes being well prepared in the event of tax hikes, having a will that properly reflects one’s wishes, in addition to educating and involving one’s spouse in the total affairs of the household.

While all of this may seem overwhelming at first, if done right, most of the heavy lifting is upfront. This leaves you with more time on your hands to the enjoy the returns only that asset can yield.

Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc. (formerly TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd.), a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in discretionary risk-managed portfolios, investment audit/oversight and advanced tax and estate planning.