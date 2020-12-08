The Series” Cast Give Their Opinions About Selena’s Career

With the release of Netflix’s Selena: The Series, we recently asked you to share your opinions on all things Selena Quintanilla.
As promised, we took those opinions to the cast of the new series — Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, and Seidy López — to see how their Selena hot takes compare to yours!
So, which studio album does the cast think is Selena’s best? And which signature look of hers do they think is the most iconic? Watch the video below to find out:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!