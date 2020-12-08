The Queen’s Gambit Harry Melling Interview



Charlie Gray / Netflix



“It was just repetition. Just doing it again and again and again. So that when the cameras are rolling, you’re just doing it,” Harry said. “It’s funny filming, sometimes the simplest thing can become really complicated, and the most complicated thing can be really simple. You just never know. I had these nightmares of like, you know, first day on set and having to move a chess piece and just [shaking]. You just don’t know what will happen, so you just try and give yourself a safety net of, ‘If I do this as many times as I possibly can, then I won’t even think about it.’ That’s kind of where you want to be.”