The No 1. Christmas town in America is in Mass., Country Living says

A town in the Berkshires is the most magical in the nation at Christmastime, according to Country Living.

Stockbridge ranked No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, released on Sunday. “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.

Other New England spots on the list: Essex, Conn., ranked No. 5; Cape Cod ranked No. 11; Manchester, Vt., ranked No. 12; Newport, R.I., ranked No. 15; Nantucket ranked No. 18; Mystic, Conn., ranked No. 21; and Woodstock, Vt., ranked No. 26.

The Christmas towns “really get in the holiday spirit” by sporting the best holiday light displays, decorations, craft fairs, and other activities, the publication wrote. However, Country Living reminded visitors looking for seasonal fun this year that events may be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and travelers should check town websites before making plans.

Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas, during which organizers recreate Norman Rockwell’s 1967 painting “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas),” attracts thousands of visitors each year and went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation and the need to maintain the health and safety of our patrons, we will not be gathering together in celebration this year,” the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce wrote on its website.

“You might be staying closer to home this Christmas, but these festive towns are worth a spot on your future travel bucket list,” wrote Country Living.

Here’s what Country Living wrote about Stockbridge:

“Stockbridge might look just like a Norman Rockwell painting—and that’s because it is! Each year, the town re-creates the 1967 Rockwell painting, “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas)” during their annual festival. Old-fashioned cars line the main street to recreate the painting, and the public can tour historic homes decorated for the holidays.”

View both virtual and in-person holiday events taking place in Stockbridge this season. As a reminder, travelers should follow all COVID-19 safety measures and travel restrictions.