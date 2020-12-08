The ‘Most saves in a season’ quiz

The MLB offseason has yet to generate a blockbuster deal, but the Los Angeles Angels have made a handful of minor trades over the last few weeks that should improve their roster in 2021. On Monday, the Halos acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Reds for Noe Ramirez and a player to be named later. Coincidentally, this was the second Iglesias acquired by L.A. this month. Raisel Iglesias struggled somewhat for Cincy in 2019, but bounced back nicely during the shortened 2020 campaign. He now heads into next season as the presumptive closer for Joe Maddon’s squad.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Even if he has a career season next year, it’s unlikely that Iglesias will break L.A.’s franchise record for saves in a season (62), which is also the MLB record as well. So with that in mind, how many single-season record holders for saves for every MLB franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!