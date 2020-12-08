The Game Pens Sweet Message To Teyana Taylor After She Announces Her Retirement

Last week, Teyana Taylor announced that she is retiring from music, and The Game took to social media to show the singer how much he appreciates her.

“TT, @TeyanaTaylor…….. this message is from the young game who met a very young, talented black girl with the biggest voice I’d ever heard in my life on a cold night in New York City I don’t remember how many years ago,” he wrote.

TEYANA TAYLOR QUITS JEREMIH’S TOUR

“The 1st time I heard you sing, I knew what you were & also knew it was only a matter of time before you were a SUPERSTAR. You signed to @pharrell & I remember how bad you wanted the world to hear your voice. You were writing day in & day out. In studio every single day trying to perfect your craft. But sometimes amazing things take time so you waited & continued to be you.”

Teyana is fighting to be freed from her label, Def Jam, and says she will no longer be releasing music unless she is let go.