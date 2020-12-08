Tesla ordered to suspend tree clearance at German factory: Tagesspiegel By

© .
FRANKFURT () – Electric vehicle start-up Tesla (NASDAQ:) has been ordered to stop felling trees at its site in Gruenheide, Germany by a local court after environmentalists said the carmaker was moving too quickly, newspaper Tagesspiegel said on Tuesday.
An administrative court in Frankfurt an der Oder issued a temporary ban on further forest clearance activities, Tagesspiegel said, citing a copy of the court document.
Tesla declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Frankfurt court was not immediately reachable for comment.
