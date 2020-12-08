Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss

Catelynn previously suffered a pregnancy loss in 2017, which led her to seek counseling for postpartum depression.

She said in a June 2019 interview that she endured panic attacks in the weeks after her pregnancy loss and even contemplated suicide. Eventually, she raised the issue with Tyler and her family, who encouraged her to seek help. “I was just honest with them,” she recalled. “I said, you know, ‘I’m really thinking all these crazy things,’ and I was just like, you know, I think I need to get help before I do something that like… I’ll either regret or, you know, I just need to do something because having those crazy thoughts and stuff.”

After entering treatment, the star said she learned, “It’s okay to be like, ‘Wow, it sucks sometimes,’ and also feel the good too. But you have to feel the sad of it too. You can’t just brush it off. In order to get better, you have to feel whatever you’re feeling.”

Then, in February 2019, the pair welcomed their third daughter, Vaeda, who is little sister to Carly, 11, and Novalee, 5.