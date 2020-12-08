Tadap co-stars Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty spotted together

Tara Sutaria is all set to be seen with debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap. The fresh pairing has made the audience eager to catch this romantic-action film on the big screen. Tara and Ahan had been shooting for it in Uttarakhand since the past few days. Today, we snapped the duo as they returned from Uttarakhand together after wrapping up the schedule.



Tara looked pretty as ever in a pair of high waisted jeans and a black crop top, while Ahan kept it casual in a pair of washed-out ash grey jeans and a faded deep blue hoodie. Check out the pictures below…