Supreme Court Hears Holocaust Survivors’ Cases Against Hungary and Germany

The basic legal question for the justices in both cases is whether the disputes should be resolved by American courts. A federal law, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, generally bars suits against foreign states. The law has some exceptions, including one for the expropriation of property, and American courts have sometimes declined to hear cases against other nations for fear that doing so would interfere with international comity.

Gregory Silbert, a lawyer for Hungary, said its courts should be allowed to address the matter.

“When a complaint alleges that foreign parties harmed other foreign parties in a foreign country, a federal court can decline jurisdiction in favor of a foreign tribunal,” he said. “Hungary should have the first opportunity to address these claims.”

The same would be true, he said, were the shoe on the other foot.

“We can all agree,” he said, “that the remedies for the worst injustices committed by the United States in the United States should not be decided by a Hungarian judge applying Hungarian law from a courtroom in Budapest.”

Benjamin W. Snyder, a lawyer for the federal government who argued in support of Hungary, took a position that frustrated several justices. He said the Supreme Court should leave open the possibility that courts should defer to foreign tribunals in the interest of international comity and return the case to lower courts to decide whether Hungary was entitled to such deference. But he would not say what they should do.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said that was a curious position given the executive branch’s expertise in foreign affairs.

“This is the perfect for you to fill that void,” the chief justice told Mr. Snyder, who declined.

“The State Department simply doesn’t feel that it has sufficient information to provide the court with a recommendation,” Mr. Snyder said.