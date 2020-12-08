Students and teachers hospitalised after lightning strike at Queensland school

Thirteen students and two teachers have been taken to hospital after a lightning strike at a primary school in Gladstone , in central Queensland .

Paramedics were called to Clinton State School just after 1.30pm following reports of the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson told the students and teachers were taking part in a “water activity” when lightning hit something nearby.

One of the teachers is suffering from chest pains and some of the students are reporting mild tingling symptoms.

The school’s Facebook page says there is currently severe weather conditions in the area.

“We have asked all students and staff to remain in classes as the storm is near by,” it reads.

“Our priority is to keep our students safe so we will advise closer to the end of the day if students will be released.

“Otherwise students will remain in their classrooms until it is safe to release them.

“Thanks in anticipation of your understanding around this severe weather condition.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia Forecast Districts.