SoftBank’s shares jump 7% on buyout debate report By

TOKYO () – SoftBank Group Corp shares jumped as much as 7% on Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the group was considering buying back shares to boost CEO Masayoshi Son’s stake so he could squeeze out remaining investors.
SoftBank was not immediately reachable for comment.
