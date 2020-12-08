Simone Biles Claps Back After Online Trolls Question Why Her Boo Jonathan Owens Doesn’t Post Her On Social Media

Roommates, Simone Biles is quickly learning the downside of publicly posting your relationship on social media—but she definitely came prepared to fight back. Following a comment by an online troll questioning why her boyfriend Jonathan Owens never posts her, Simone came back with a classy yet fierce clapback.

Like many who are in love, Simone Biles frequently posts snapshots of her current relationship with her NFL player boyfriend Jonathan Owens. However, while many enjoy seeing photos and videos of the two, and refer to them as #CoupleGoals—there are certainly a fair share of haters as well.

Simone encountered one such hater recently who wrote underneath a photo of her and Jonathan writing, “He never post you.” Being the classy Olympic gold medalist she is, many weren’t expecting Simone’s clapback to be so satisfying. She simply responded with, “We live together he doesn’t need to post me.”

As we previously reported, Simone recently gave herself the “best girlfriend award” after she showed all the ladies out there how it’s done by giving Jonathan a brand new PS5.

Posting to her Instagram stories, Simone shared a photo of a smiling Jonathan caressing the PS5 with a caption that read, “World’s best girlfriend award goes to me, but may need more friends bc imma lose him now lmao.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIjKyxQhkpJ/

