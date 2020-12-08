SHOCK VIDEO: Rapper A Boogie Involved In A SHOOTOUT!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Hip hop superstar A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was involved in a shootout, at his birthday party when the rapper turned 26 this Sunday. The incident popped off at the Teaneck, New Jersey nightclub RAIN. 

After a night of partying, confirmed that a shooting reportedly broke out – and one victim was rushed to the the hospital.

The incident was caught on video. 

LINK TO THE VIDEO – WARNING MAY TRIGGER TRAUMATIC MEMORIES

