SHOCK VIDEO: Rapper A Boogie Involved In A SHOOTOUT!!

Hip hop superstar A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was involved in a shootout, at his birthday party when the rapper turned 26 this Sunday. The incident popped off at the Teaneck, New Jersey nightclub RAIN.

After a night of partying, confirmed that a shooting reportedly broke out – and one victim was rushed to the the hospital.

The incident was caught on video.

LINK TO THE VIDEO – WARNING MAY TRIGGER TRAUMATIC MEMORIES

According to online reports, A Boogie’s entourage rear-ended a bystander’s car in front of the New Jersey nightclub. While insurance information was being traded, a brawl broke out, which eventually escalated to a shooting and one person sent to a nearby hospital.

New Jersey Township of Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly confirmed that someone was shot Sunday night but did not specify who the victim was. She said that the injuries are thankfully not life-threatening.

A Boogie has had a pretty good 2020, minus this shooting. In June he released a chart-topping album. And at the time, he pledged to donate $100k worth of tablets and laptops to students at his old Bronx elementary school. He told media that his charitable act was done “so that they can do remote learning in the safest way.”

