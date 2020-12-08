Selena Gomez Reacts to Netflix Show on Her Namesake Selena Quintanilla

Gomez gave a little update on Tuesday about the show, saying, “I am on set right now, which is really, really fun.”

One show Gomez’s is staying silent on? The Saved by the Bell reboot, which originally included references to the singer’s 2017 kidney transplant, but the scenes were later removed following fan backlash. The creators apologized to her, writing, “It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health.”

The Rare Beauty founder is slated to appear in Hotel Transylvania 4 and In the Shadow of the Mountain in 2021.