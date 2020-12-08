Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.25% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Food Products Co. (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 16.20 points to trade at 178.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) added 9.98% or 6.20 points to end at 68.30 and Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) was up 9.88% or 10.20 points to 113.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:), which fell 3.91% or 1.00 points to trade at 24.60 at the close. Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:) declined 3.66% or 0.76 points to end at 20.02 and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (SE:) was down 3.11% or 3.40 points to 106.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 101 to 90 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Food Products Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 10.00% or 16.20 to 178.20. Shares in Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.88% or 10.20 to 113.40.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.76% or 0.35 to $45.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 0.53% or 0.26 to hit $48.53 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.42% or 7.85 to trade at $1873.85 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.17% to 4.5492, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7514.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 90.815.

