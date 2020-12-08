SaskTel begins rolling out infiNET service in Humboldt

Sasktel has launched its high-speed infiNET service in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.
The service is now available in select areas of Humboldt and will soon be available across the city.
The fibre-optics powered service delivers internet speeds of up to 300Mbps. On top of that, with fire-optics technology continuing to improve, infiNET will “soon” be able to reach speeds of up to 1Gbps, according to Sasktel.
infiNET’s arrival in Humboldt is part of Sasktel’s larger Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) program, which aims to boost internet connectivity throughout Saskatchewan using its fibre-optics network significantly.
These efforts will be funded in part from the company’s $324 million investment in Saskatchewan infrastructure in 2021/2021, and $1.6 billion through 2025.
Source: Sasktel