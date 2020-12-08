Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked teaser gives glimpse of new phones

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is rumoured to come out in January of 2021, so it makes sense that we’re already learning a lot about the upcoming handsets. The latest leak, courtesy of Android Police, showcases a teaser of all three phones, the S21, the S21+ and the S21 Ultra.
From the first of the small teasers, we get a quick peek at the S21’s flat display with a centred Infinity-O display with the selfie hole-punch camera in the top-middle of the screen, similar to the S20 series. Further, the handset’s frame extends to the camera bump for a cool look.
So while the S21 comes in Phantom Violet, the bronze frame makes the camera bump bronze as well. That bump features a triple camera shooter with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 64-megapixel telephoto. The flash is now off to the side.
The S21+ looks virtually the same as the S21, and its differences will come in screen size and battery capacity.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is quite different from the other two handsets; however.
The Ultra will get a curved screen instead of flat edges. Alongside that, it’ll sport a quad-camera setup. The device is rumoured to feature a 108-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel 10x super-telephoto periscope camera, and a regular 10-megapixel 3x telephoto. There’s also a laser autofocus system at the top of the camera bump instead of a time-of-flight sensor available on the S20 Ultra, and it houses the flash inside the camera bump. This phone comes in a black colour variant.
Android Police says its sources indicate that Samsung Unpacked will take place on January 14th, and retail for the three phones should be available a few weeks later, on January 29th. Additionally, AP’s source claims the S21 series will be more affordable than the S20 series.
A previous leak from Android Police revealed the specs of the upcoming handsets.
Source: Android Police