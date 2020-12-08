Salvation Army Is Problematic

On Monday, Queer Eye star and licensed psychotherapist and social worker Karamo Brown shared that he was working with the Salvation Army. But he’s not the first celeb to partner with the controversial company.
He joins the likes of other big-name stars, like Becky G, Meghan Trainor, Carrie Underwood, Destiny’s Child, Chris Rock, Kelly Clarkson, and Kim Kardashian, among others, who have worked with the Salvation Army in the past.
Karamo soon started facing backlash after posting his partnership with the org: “Karamo continues to be so disappointing,” one person wrote.
“Can his PR team do any research before he co-signs an organization with known anti-LGBTQ views?” one person tweeted.
Here’s why that backlash is warranted.
The Salvation Army does, in fact, have a long history of anti-LGBTQ controversies and allegations dating back to the ’80s, according to Vox, Huffington Post, and Advocate.
But more recently, in 2012, a case worker for a Vermont Salvation Army branch alleged that she was fired after her supervisor learned she was bisexual.
That same year — in an attempt to deny that the Salvation Army was anti-LGBTQ — spokesperson George Hood said, “A relationship between same-sex individuals is a personal choice that people have the right to make. But from a church viewpoint, we see that going against the will of God.”
Sexual orientation is not a choice, and it is not against the will of God. Period.
In 2017, The Salvation Army branch in Brooklyn reportedly rejected transgender people at their substance abuse centers, according to ThinkProgress.
Still, “The Salvation Army provides all of our services, including but not limited to: food, shelter and support of survivors of human trafficking; according to one’s gender identity,” said SA rep Laura Krueger in 2017.
The Salvation Army has continued to emphasize that it is not anti-LGBTQ, but because of its past and recent controversies, a lot of people have a hard time believing them.
So, maybe this holiday season — especially when funds and resources are so sparse — think twice about which charities you donate to. Do the research, and make sure you’re standing with the right organization!
