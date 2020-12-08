Ron Rivera: Team felt ‘euphoria’ after win over Steelers

The Washington Football Team had their best win of the Ron Rivera era Monday night, upsetting the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rivera gave a single word to summarize his team’s feelings after the win while giving his players credit for the grit they showed in beating one of the best teams in the NFL.

“Euphoria,” Rivera said, via Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today. “These guys deserve it. We’ve been down for such a long time, and we’re trying to rebuild ourselves and build up. This is something we can build off of.”

Washington has been among the worst teams in the league this decade, making the playoffs only twice in the last 10 years. The franchise hoped that bringing in Rivera would help the team around, and while the 5-7 Football Team has struggled, a win like this supports the idea that the former Panthers coach is getting Washington back on track.

While the win may have shocked all of us, several Washington players said they were confident they could hand the Steelers their first loss of the season. Defensive end Montez Sweat was yelling “I knew it!” while running off Heinz Field following the win and Chase Young said that “Baltimore exposed some things,” referencing the Ravens’ strong performance against the Steelers despite missing several key players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

With the victory, Washington remains tied with the New York Giants, who had an upset victory of their own against the Seattle Seahawks this week, for first place in the NFC East.