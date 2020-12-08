Roll-Up Corporation Announces Change in Location of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Article content continued

If any shareholder or proxy holder does wish to attend the Meeting in person, they must contact the Corporation at [email protected] in order for arrangements to be made that comply with all Provincial and Federal recommendations, directives, regulations and orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders or proxy holders who do not register in advance, will not be permitted entrance to the Meeting.

Physical distancing will be enforced at the Meeting and no person who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough or difficulty breathing, will be permitted to attend the Meeting in person. Furthermore, all Meeting participants will be asked to wear a suitable facemask and there will be strict limitations on the number of persons permitted entry to the Meeting to ensure proper social distancing. The Corporation cannot guarantee that all registered shareholders or duly appointed proxy holders wishing to attend the Meeting in person will be guaranteed entry.

Shareholders who have questions they would like to pose at the Meeting may send those questions to the Corporation in advance of the Meeting at [email protected] Please include your name and return email address and in the subject line use the subject “AGM RUC question” when you convey your questions.

The Corporation is managed by Walton Global Investments Ltd., a member of the Walton group of companies (“Walton“).

Walton is a privately owned, leading global real estate investment, land asset management and administration group that has focused on strategically located land in major growth corridors for more than 40 years. Walton manages and administers US$3.8 billion of real estate assets in North America, on behalf of its investors and business partners. Walton has more than 106,000 acres of land under ownership, management and administration in the United States and Canada. Key entities in Walton include Walton Global Holdings, Walton International Group and Walton Development and Management. For more information visit Walton.com.

